Three Soldiers Arrested For Allegedly Stealing About 400 Ammunition Rounds

Three soldiers from Operation Desert Sanity in Maiduguri, Borno State, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the theft of ammunition.

Naija News understands that the arrest took place during a clandestine operation conducted at the motor parks along Njimtilo Road in Maiduguri.

A military source confirmed to journalists that two of the soldiers were en route to Markudi, while the other was traveling to Abuja. One of the soldiers was said to have concealed the stolen ammunition inside a bag of rice.

“On December 2, troops conducted a convert operations at motor parks and along Njimtilo Road at Njimtilo, three soldiers were arrested. One was en route to Makurdi with 250 rounds of 7.62 MM.

“Another en route to Makurdi was arrested with four fully-loaded magazines and 110 rounds concealed in a mudu of rice.

“The last soldier was going to Abuja. He was arrested with 14 rounds of 7.62MM. The suspects are in custody for further investigation,” the PUNCH quoted the military source saying.

However, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward, was unavailable for comment as his calls went unanswered, the media platform reported.

Story continues below advertisement



Furthermore, it said he had not responded to a message regarding the matter at the time of filing this report.