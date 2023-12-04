NAF Releases Official Statement On Bombing Villagers In Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied bombing villagers at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

There had been claims that a jet dropped a bomb around 9 pm on Sunday, when villagers gathered for a Maulud celebration, leaving several casualties.

The Air Force, through its spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in reaction to the report, noted that NAF has not carried out any air operation in Kaduna within the last 24 hours.

Gabkwet called on journalists in the country to pay due diligence on reports before publishing unverified and unconfirmed reports.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government is yet to release an official statement on the incident that has left several people dead.

The statement, which was titled ‘The Naf Has Not Undertaken Any Air Operations In Kaduna State In The Last 24 Hours’ reads, “The news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.

“Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.

“Also, note that the NAF is not the only organization operating combat armed drones in the Northwestern region of Nigeria.

“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports.”