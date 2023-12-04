Fani-Kayode Reacts To Corruption Allegations Against DSS Boss

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has refuted the corruption allegations made against the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

In a post via his official X handle on Monday, Fani-Kayode said the allegations of Bichi looting subsidy grant meant for the security agency’s staff made by Jackson Ude are false.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described Bichi as a hard-working and decent man and a dedicated servant of the nation and challenged Ude to come to Nigeria and go to the courts to prove all he has said against him.

He wrote: “The allegations that were made by @jacksonpbn against the DG @OfficialDSSNG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi,

are FALSE.

“I challenge him to come to Nigeria and go to the courts to prove all he has said against a hard-working & decent man and a dedicated servant of the Nigerian state.

“If he chooses to come, once on Nigerian soil, I will personally guarantee his safety.

“Permit me to add the following. Had it not been for Bichi and his DSS, Boko Haram and ISWAP would have taken Abuja years ago, and democracy may well have been brought to an end by mutinous soldiers during the tenure of @MBuhari.

“He, in collaboration with the leadership of the other intelligence agencies and the military of those days, exposed and thwarted many coup attempts and ensured that the Islamist terrorists were repelled and contained.

“For this, his laudable efforts in the fight against corruption and so much more, we should commend him rather than vilify him.

“I urge my brother @jacksonpbn to sheath his sword and view this matter from the prism of patriotism rather than partisan politics.”

Fani-Kayode said the DSS boss is not a politician and a total and complete professional and a deeply religious man who is completely committed to democracy and the stability of the Nigerian state.

He added: “Anyone who knows him well will tell you that Bichi is not a politician, and neither does he play politics.

“He is a total and complete professional and a deeply religious man who is completely committed to democracy and the stability of the Nigerian state.

Story continues below advertisement



“I am proud to say that there are some institutions and individuals that are still worth defending in Nigeria. Bichi and the DSS are among them.”