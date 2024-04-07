DSS Taking Secret Photos Of Nnmadi Kanu With His Lawyers – Ejimakor Alleges

Advertisement

Aloy Ejimakor, lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of restricting and monitoring his client’s consultations with his lawyers.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Akwa, the capital of Anambra State, Ejimakor asserted that his client will not get a fair hearing in court because the DSS is monitoring Kanu’s conversation with his lawyers.

He also claimed that the DSS is secretly taking photos of the IPOB leader with his lawyers, raising concerns about the privacy of their conversations with Kanu.

He said, “We have concerns about the privacy of our conversations with him. There was a day I was consulting with him with another colleague of mine. The security operatives secretly photographed us.

“We said wow! So they took secret photographs of us. If you go to his room, you will not see any camera or equipment. We whisper because somebody must pull him out to say something.

“How can there be fair hearing under such conditions? It is not possible. The confidence of fair hearing under this condition is zero. This circumstance encourages profound intolerance with his access to counsel. A fair hearing isn’t possible.”