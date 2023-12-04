Buhari To Attend Public Presentation Of Book Written By Adesina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to attend the public presentation of a book written by his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Naija News reports that the former Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known in a post via his X handle on Mo day, December 4.

Ahmad said the public presentation of the book titled ‘Working With Buhari’ will be held on January 16, 2024, in Abuja.

He said: “Former President @MBuhari to grace the public presentation of ‘Working With Buhari,’ a captivating book by his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on January 16, 2024, in Abuja. Save the date for this upcoming remarkable event!”

Earlier, Adesina and Ahmad had visited the former president in his Daura residence in Katsina to present the book to him ahead of the event.