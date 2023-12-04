‘NAF Jet Allegedly Bomb Villagers During Maulud Celebration’

A bomb allegedly dropped by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet during a Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri, a community within the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State has reportedly killed many villagers.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the incident remain sketchy.

However, reports have it that about thirty people lost their lives in the incident that happened on Sunday, around 9:00 pm.

Residents of the affected community who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that the bomb struck while the villagers gathered to commemorate Maulud in the village.

A resident said, “They were celebrating Maulud (birth of Prophet Muhammad) when the jet dropped the bomb, resulting in the immediate death of more than 30 people.”

There is apprehension that the death toll may increase.

The Commissioner of the State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while speaking on the incident did not provide a casualty figure.

He, however, stated that the government would address the media in a press conference at the Government House.

He said, “We will address the press at Government House on the situation because there will be a security meeting later. So, let’s meet by 10 am.”

NAF has also yet to speak on the incident as of press time.