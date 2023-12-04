Accounting Officers Risk Jail As Lawmakers Uncover How COVID-19 Funds Were Mismanaged

Investigations have revealed that 2020-2021 COVID-19 relief funds were allegedly mismanaged by the Nigerian government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives, the government agencies could not account for the said funds years after the initiative. This could lead the accounting officers to jail due to the level of infractions discovered, the committed noted.

During the investigation, the Committee, led by House of Reps Chairperson, Bamidele Salam, observed that infractions in the presentations provided by certain health institutions in the country called for concerns.

Expressing concern over the severity of the infractions, the Committee emphasized that they could result in the accounting officers of the implicated institutions either being prosecuted or losing their jobs.

Consequently, the Committee outrightly rejected the submitted presentations, deeming them fabricated documents that would not hold up. They instructed the institutions to appear again with fresh submissions supported by relevant documentation.

“Apart from that, the TSA account is an account that warehouses all accounts. So there is no way of knowing which particular it is. So, if you have a hundred million in your TSA account, it is convenient for to say something out of it was part of the Covid-19 money? The question is, why is the money still in your account after how many years of COVID-19 intervention expenditure? Why didn’t you retain the sum of money?” SaharaReporters quoted Salam to have said while speaking on the development earlier.

He noted that the CMD was also unable to provide a clear timeline for the contract and failed to address other matters related to the contract, such as the BPP’s request for a refund of N8.6 million due to their market survey.

According to Salam, the committee plans to invite GMC International Ltd, the company that failed to execute the contract, to appear before them.

The hospital management has been directed to provide the committee with full details about the transaction.

The Medical Director of the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, Dr. Bassey Edet, reportedly had difficulty earlier in explaining how the funds released were managed and has been asked to present his work again at a later date. The hospital was said to have received a total of N949,233,268.72.

In a similar vein, Dr. Nurudeen Isah, the Medical Director of National Orthopedic Hospital Dala-Kano, was requested to provide the committee with all pertinent documents pertaining to the COVID-19 intervention. This request came after he failed to convince the committee that transparency, due process, and value for money were upheld during the project’s implementation, Naija News understands.

Furthermore, Dr Usman Ahmadu Baba, the acting Chief Medical Director of Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, and the National Orthopedic Hospital Dala-Kano, was instructed to appear before the committee once again. The purpose of this appearance is to address significant concerns regarding their respective submissions.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee said, “Honourable colleagues, again this is another inconclusive interaction by the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola. Accountant, it is actually not a funny matter. I can see you laughing and smiling. Some of these infractions can actually earn you a jail term. Apart from terminating your appointment or paying fine, it can actually lead you to jail. It is not something to be smiling or laughing about. There is nothing funny about it.

“You have committed very grievous infractions in the administration of public funds. And that is not a joking matter. We will communicate you on a new date for your appearance.”

He again warned other MDAs against delay tactics in their presentations before the Committee, insisting that it would go ahead with its assignment as directed by the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives.