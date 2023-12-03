I Don’t Have Any Relationship With Intels Anymore – Atiku

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he has no relationship with an oil and gas logistics company, Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).

Atiku made this known in an X post on Sunday while reacting to a claim that he is a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the contract cancellation between Intels and the Federal Government.

The former Vice President said he sold his shares in Intels, which he co-founded, in December 2020 to the parent company, Orlean Investment Group, and made his exit from the company public in January 2021.

He said his divestment from the company had not been reversed, stressing that he is not a beneficiary of the reinstatement of the boat pilotage monitoring business that the federal government took away from Intels.

He wrote: “In January 2021, I made public the sale of my shares in Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels) to Orlean Investment Group, the parent company of Intels.

“The phased sale of those shares that commenced in 2018 peaked in December 2020. Intels also made public my exit from the oil and gas logistics company, meaning that a different entity now owns those shares I sold.

“My divestment from the company that I co-founded has not been reversed. Consequently, I cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be a beneficiary of the reinstatement of the boat pilotage monitoring business that was taken away from Intels by the Federal Government.

“Therefore, the insinuation that I am a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the Federal Government is untrue and should be seen for what it is: mischief.”