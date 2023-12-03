I Appreciate Your Message On My Birthday – Shaibu Tells Obaseki

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has expressed gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki over the surprise message on his 54th birthday.

Recall that Governor Obaseki had, in a statement he signed on Friday, celebrated his deputy on his 54th birthday, describing him as his brother.

The governor also thanked his deputy immensely for his support in the course of our drive for the development of our state in the last seven years.

Reacting to the congratulatory message in a statement on Sunday, Shaibu appreciated the governor for his kind words, saying that he is genuinely grateful for his support over the last seven years.

The deputy governor also prayed that Obaseki would continue to enjoy good health and a sound mind.

He said: “I want to express my deepest gratitude for your thoughtful wishes on my birthday. Your kind words mean a lot to me, and l am truly grateful for your support over the last seven years.

“Throughout the years, we have fought numerous battles together, and l am proud to have stood by your side, as it was the right thing to do.

“I want to assure you that my love for you and your office remains unwavering. I hold you in the highest regard, and I encourage you to continue to be the good senior brother that you have always been to me.

“Despite the efforts of fifth columnists trying to create division between us, please know that I still have regard for you and your office. I remain committed to our mandate of putting Edo state first and serving its people.”