Despite Political Rift, Obaseki Celebrates Deputy, Philip Shaibu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has celebrated his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on the occasion of his 54th birthday celebration.

Naija News reports that Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads over the deputy governor’s political ambition.

Shaibu had accused the governor of working against his political ambition to favour his (Obaseki) preferred candidate.

But Obaseki had told journalists on Thursday that Shaibu’s governorship ambition will be determined by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Celebrating his deputy in a statement signed by him on Friday, Obaseki congratulated Shaibu on his 54th birthday, describing him as his brother.

He said: “I thank him immensely for his support in the course of our drive for the development of our State in the last seven years.

“I also acknowledge the energy and vigour he has brought to bear as this administration embarked on the onerous task of bringing transformational change and development to Edo State.

“Alongside making these contributions to this administration, he has remained an exemplary husband, father, and a great family man.

“I celebrate him today and wish him many more years in good health and sound mind.