Full List: Tinubu’s Govt Redeploys 135 Directors, Deputies, Others To New Ministries, Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has redeployed a total of 135 directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, and various officials within the Federal Civil Service.

Naija News reports that the affected individuals were reassigned to different ministries, departments, and agencies.

The reassignment details for these 135 civil servants were outlined in a memorandum issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on November 30, 2023.

The memorandum, identified as “HCSD/CMO/EM/CPA/908/III/154,” was specifically directed to Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Chairman of the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission; as well as all permanent secretaries, among others.

The memo, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office of the OHCSF, Marcus Ogunbiyi, reads: “I am directed to convey the approval of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the deployment of the following officers in the Federal Civil Service.

“Please note that all deployed officers must be accepted and documented by the respective ministries, as rejection of officers would not be condoned by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. All handover and taking-over processes must be completed on or before Thursday, 7th December 2023.

“All directors of Human Resources Management and Administration are required to submit details of compliance to this posting instruction to the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation no later than Monday, 11th December 2023.

“All officers concerned are reminded that failure to adhere to this posting instruction contravenes the position of Public Service Rule 100301b and 020602 [iv] and will be met with appropriate sanctions.”

Below is the full list:

