‘Come Clean On Govt Roll Call, Cost’ – PDP Challenges Tinubu’s Over-bloated COP28 Delegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has queried President Bola Tinubu‘s over-bloated COP28 delegation in Dubai, at a time when Nigerians are yearning for prudent management of resources to achieve the desired infrastructural regeneration, job creation and revamping of the economy.

Naija News reports that PDP, in a statement on Sunday through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that the incident further attests that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is wasteful, frivolous and reckless in the application of scarce resources of the nation.

PDP also challenged Tinubu to come clean by making public the names of the official delegation sponsored by the Federal Government to the Conference, the relevance of such individuals to the Conference and the total cost of such sponsorship on the nation.

The opposition party added that President Tinubu should be ready to refund any federal government funds improperly spent to sponsor any individual who has no relevance at the conference.

The statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig queries President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT over his over-bloated delegation of 1,411 individuals to the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which delegation is reportedly brimming with his cronies, political minions and their mistresses at huge expense to the nation.

“The PDP holds that this incidence is a further validation that the Tinubu-led APC @OfficialAPCNg administration is wasteful, frivolous and reckless in the application of the scarce resources of the nation, especially at a time Nigerians are yearning for prudent management of resources to achieve the desired infrastructural regeneration, job creation and revamping of the economy.

“The PDP dismisses the feeble attempt by the Presidency to rationalize the over-bloated delegation by trying to hide under genuine sub-national officials, businesses, journalists and Civil societies who are travelling at their own expense to cover the baggage of cronies, mistresses and other hangers-on associated with the Presidency who are reportedly attending at government’s expense and have no relevance whatsoever at the Conference.

“Our Party and all well-meaning Nigerians are appalled by the level of profligacy inherent in the APC administration whose actions and policies so far are skewed towards the promotion and institutionalization of corruption. The attempt to deceive Nigerians even when the list of the delegation is in the public domain, shows that the APC administration is irredeemably depraved.

“We ask, why would a country whose citizens are dying daily from inability to purchase necessities be willing to fritter its resources and scarce foreign exchange in such a manner? It only points to the fact that this administration is not interested in the good of the generality of our citizens but for a select few positioned to fleece the nation’s resources.

“Our Party challenges the Presidency to come clean by making public the names of the official delegation sponsored by the Federal Government to the Conference, the relevance of such individuals to the Conference and the total cost of such sponsorship on the nation. Of course, Nigerians have the list and they know the genuine, officials of sub-national governments and other self-sponsored entities at the Conference.

“The PDP calls on the National Assembly, pursuant to its Constitutional duty under Section 88 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which empowers it to investigate and expose corruption by any organ of Government, to immediately commence investigation into this embarrassing revelation and impose appropriate sanction on anyone or Institution found culpable in that regard.

Story continues below advertisement



“Our Party also demands that President Tinubu should be ready to refund any Federal Government fund improperly spent to sponsor any individual who has no relevance at the Conference. Such funds should be channeled to projects that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians.”