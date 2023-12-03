‘Any Man Who Nears You Dies Untimely Death’ – Isreal DMW Rains Curses On Estranged Wife As She Claims Single

Aide to Nigerian singer, Davido, Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has rained curses on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Naija News recalls that the couple made headlines last month (November) after announcing the crash of their marriage over alleged domestic violence and infidelity.

Over the weekend, Sheila took to her Instagram page, declaring she is single but not searching.

In response to the post, Isreal accuses and lays ruthless curses on Sheila in a series of posts on Instagram.

According to him, any man who came near Sheila would die untimely unless he hadn’t paid had not paid her bride price in full.

Isreal DMW also pointed out his estranged wife’s rudeness, poor cooking skills, and liar with excellent skills for makeup.

He wrote: “Any man who nears you dies untimely death. Except if I didn’t pay your full bride price. Except if there’s no Edo ancestor. Cooking totally rubbish, dirtiness 100 percent. Resect, zero. Makeup 100 percent good, telling lies 100 percent.”

In related news, Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has slammed Nigerian celebrities for criticizing Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, for serving his boss like a slave.

Naija News reports that Isreal DMW recently confirmed the crash of his marriage and accused his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, of advising him to leave Davido.

Clarifying the statement, Sheila, in a post via Instagram, said she had no issue with Isreal serving Davido; instead, she advised him to get a legacy for himself or set up a business, which was a great concern for his family.

The statement triggered outrage online, with many condemning Sheila, while others defended her, pointing out that no woman would be happy seeing how Isreal prostrate for Davido at public events.

In a post via Instagram on Monday, Seun Kuti, claimed that Nigerian celebrities who praise and prostrate before politicians are not different from Isreal DMW, describing them as ‘Billion-dollar slaves’.