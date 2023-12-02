Worries As ‘Keke’ Driver Disappears With Four School Children Of Same Parents In Umuahia

A family has been left worried in Umuahia after a Keke driver reportedly disappeared with their four children.

The children are identified as Mmesoma, Testimony, Godswill, and Chinwotito.

Reports revealed that the Keke driver was supposed to convey the four siblings who are all offspring of one Chimobi Agah, a resident of Umuagu, Umuahia to their school, but took them to an unknown location.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Abia State Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the matter was reported to the Ohuhu Police Station on November 28, 2023.

He said the parents of the missing children informed the police that the Keke rider had taken them to an unknown destination.

“They reported the matter to the Ohuhu Police Station, and the DPO in charge of the division swung into action, searching for the kids in the neighbourhood, including hotels.

“Investigation is ongoing on the matter,” the police spokesperson confirmed.

It was reported that the children’s father, Agah, who hails from Amasiri in Ebonyi State, resides and does business in Abia State. Reports said Agah was in Enugu State on a business trip when the incident happened.

He immediately returned to Umuahia after his wife informed him of the development.

It was also gathered that the Keke rider was not known to the family before he was engaged by the mother of the children to take them to their school.