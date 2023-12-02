What Igbos Must Do To Secure The Presidency In 2027 – Ex-ACF Scribe, Sani

Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and member of the 2014 national conference, Anthony Sani has shared his thoughts on what Igbos can do to secure the presidency in 2027.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, Sani opined that the Igbos must come up with a winning game plan and approach the rest of the country for support if they wish to stand a chance in securing the presidency in 2027.

He insisted that the Igbos must quit being aggressive because politics is not a bull fight but a contest of ideas and reasons.

According to him, “I do not share the view that the Igbo have been marginalised, considering that the Igbo have occupied every elected and appointed positions in the federal government. Multiparty democracy is never an affirmative action but a game of wits.