2027 Presidency: Atiku’s Ally Reveals Former VP Will Contest Again

Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has revealed that the former vice president will contest again at the 2027 presidential election.

Bwala revealed this information on Tuesday during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels TV. He said that the former vice president is the president the nation never had.

He further revealed that Atiku understands the private sector, adding that the country’s economy can only come alive if its led by the private sector.

When asked if Atiku would contest again in 2027, Bwala said, “Sure he will run, he has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy and he is the president we never had. If i am going to be honest with you if there is any politicians who understand the private sector very well it is Atiku Abubakar and this our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector led economy.”

Naija News recalls that Atiku, who contested for the country’s presidency seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), failed to defeat Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 presidential election.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been speculations that the former vice president might not be vying for the presidency in 2027.