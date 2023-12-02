Video: Igbos Met Much Of Lagos As Swamp And Developed It – Ohana’eze

The President of Ohana’eze Ndi’Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has lauded the Igbo community’s significant contributions to Lagos’s development.

In a poignant acknowledgement of history, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President of Ohana’eze Ndi’Igbo, hailed the Igbo community as the unsung heroes of Lagos, crediting them with the transformation of the city from swampland to the thriving metropolis it is today.

The President of Ohana’eze Ndi’Igbo said, “So when Lagos was accepted as the capital of Nigeria, Igbo’s, most of them are dead today, our forbearers.

‘They rose to the challenge. The challenge of that time is investment.

“Investment. Massive investment to make the capital, Lagos, a proper, befitting headquarters for Nigeria. That’s how Igbos scattered all over. That’s how Igbos moved into Lagos.

“By a sense of patriotism. Igbos came to Lagos. They found some swampy lands. They bought the land. Igbos, when they came to Lagos, they never came there to take anybody’s property.

“They came there, they bought the land. They converted swampy lands into habitable places. They built businesses, they built homes, they built schools. They built. They developed Lagos.

“In effect, without the enterprise, without the patriotism of Igbos, of Nigerians like the Igbos. Many other Nigerians did the same. But it will appear that because of population, Igbos were in large numbers.

“But these pioneers, these our forebears, are the heroes of the time, the heroes of what we call today a very strong Legos. When they came there, Lagos was basically swamped.

“But they converted it to the very wonderful, beautiful headquarters we see today in Nigeria.