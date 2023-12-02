Patients Flee As NANS Faction ‘Attack’ National Hospital Abuja

There was pandemonium on Friday when a faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) stormed the National Hospital, Abuja, to attack two injured members of another faction.

Naija News gathered that the two injured members were undergoing treatment following injuries sustained during an earlier clash between the factions.

Several patients were forced to flee their hospital wards and beds following the violent attack by the NANS factions.

Police officers, however, intervened by manning the National Hospital and dispersing the rioters in a bid to restore law and order.

According to The PUNCH, police officers were deployed to the Central Area where the hospital and the International Conference Centre are domiciled on Friday.

Security sources revealed that a fight had earlier broken out between two NANS factions on Thursday, and the crisis continued on Friday, leading to violent attacks that left some students injured and hospitalized.

The two injured NANS members were later taken to the National Hospital for medical care, and members of the opposing faction stormed the National Hospital on Friday in a bid to attack the injured members of the opposite faction after learning of their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the platform gathered that, following credible intelligence, operatives of the Department of State Services had on Thursday intercepted some NANS members and recovered two pump action guns and cartridges from them on their way to the convention.

Following the attack on the National Hospital on Friday, the major roads leading to the ICC and the National Hospital were deserted, while the police condoned off some sections of the highway.