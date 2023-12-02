Niger Government Approves N300 Million For Tree Planting

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago-led government of Niger State has earmarked the sum of three hundred million (N300,000,000) for tree planting in part of the state.

Speaking on Friday during a Hybrid Technical Support Mission of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in Minna, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Musa Salihu Bawa Bosso, noted that the project was part of the government’s efforts to address the impact of climate change.

He stated the N300m as a portion of the N900m counterparts’ funding that the state would contribute towards the project.

According to him, Governor Bago’s administration is actively working towards restoring the degraded lands and enhancing the quality of life for the people, particularly at the grassroots level, by promoting agricultural activities in the state.

Bosso emphasized that the state government recognizes the significance and advantages of environmental conservation. As a result, various types of trees and easily accessible fruit seedlings have been planted throughout the state.

Earlier, the national project coordinator, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, Abdulhamid Umar, commended the Niger State Government for approving the release of the sum of N900m as counterpart funding to support investment into the ACReSAL project.