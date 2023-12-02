NCAA Lifts Suspension On United Nigeria Airlines

The suspension on all wet lease aircraft in the United Nigeria Airlines fleet has been lifted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Naija News previously reported how the NCAA suspended these aircraft after one of them mistakenly landed passengers at the Asaba International Airport instead of its intended destination, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

However, the airline’s management has issued a press statement apologizing to their passengers for any inconvenience caused by the suspension. The management also assured that they are working tirelessly to clear the backlog of flights that were affected by the aircraft suspension in the past few days.

“We are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension placed on our ‘Part G’ operations specifications, which affected one of our aircraft. We want to express our deepest gratitude to you for keeping faith with us and for your understanding during this period.

“Safety is at the core of United Nigeria Airlines’ values, and we take our commitment to passenger safety very seriously. We are aware that every time our schedule is disrupted, it is usually a very painful experience for you and for us as well because we know and understand that it affects travel plans and diminishes your trust in the reliability of our operations.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you and would want to reassure you that our dedicated team is working around the clock to resolve the backlog of flight schedules because we understand the importance of your travel plans and the trust you place in us.

“While we continue to count on your patronage, kindly be informed that our customer support team is always available to assist with any inquiries and provide you with all the support you need to make your travel experience seamless.