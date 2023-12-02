He Is Suffering From Post-Election Petition Trauma – Agbese Knocks Galambi Over Statement On 2024 Budget Proposal

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese has berated his colleague, Yusuf Galambi for stating that President Bola Tinubu presented empty boxes during the 2024 budget proposal.

Naija News recalls that the President had unveiled the 2024 Appropriation Bill amounting to N27.5 trillion on Wednesday before the joint session of the National Assembly.

However, Galambi, who is a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), alleged that Tinubu had presented empty boxes without providing the necessary documents for budget scrutiny.

Reacting to Galambi’s submission, Agbese insisted that it was careless and unpatriotic of him to have made such a statement.

The deputy spokesman shared his reservations while responding to questions from journalists in the National Assembly on Saturday.

He attributed Galambi’s remarks to post-election petition tribunal fatigue and a lack of diligence during plenary sessions.

He emphasized that the House of Representatives had progressed beyond such concerns.

“The 10th National Assembly of the House of Representatives doesn’t entertain frivolities from the executive or members of the public.

“The Speaker, in his usual style, will monitor the activities of all the Committees during the period of scrutiny, and Nigerians can be rest assured of the best from the People’s House,” Agbese stated.

He went on to attribute Galambi’s comment to “lack of concentration, absenteeism, and post-election petition trauma.”

Agbese expressed disappointment in the reporting of the statement, asserting that such an isolated comment shouldn’t have been reported by a patriotic press anywhere in the world.