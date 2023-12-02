BUA Chairman, Rabiu Rejects Appointment As APC Releases List Of Standing Committees

The chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has rejected an appointment by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the ruling appointed Rabiu as a member of the party’s finance standing committee.

The APC, on Friday, released lists and names of its standing committees with Ajibola Basiru, the party’s national secretary, chairing the establishment committee.

Bisi Akande, a former interim national chairman of the party, heads the conflict and reconciliation committee, Felix Morka leads publicity while Uguru Ofoke and Emma Eneukwu are to oversee finance and intergovernmental committees, respectively.

Rabiu appeared in the finance committee alongside A. A Rano, Zach Adedeji, the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, among other lawmakers and prominent party members.

However, in a counter statement shortly after the list was released, the BUA group said Rabiu was not consulted by the ruling party before his name was added to the list, maintaining that the businessman has “consistently adopted an apolitical stance over the years”.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the APC for considering our chairman for such a distinguished role. This acknowledgment reflects the recognition of his commitment, and that of BUA Group, to economic prosperity and the development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“With respect to this, we wish to inform the publishers, our partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr. Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment.

“This decision is made in light of the fact that he was not previously consulted regarding his inclusion in the list and his inability to commit time due to his demanding schedule.”