50 Killed In Fresh Gun Battle Between Bandits, Police, Soldiers In Taraba

At least fifty bandits were reportedly killed in a fierce confrontation with the police, soldiers, vigilantes, and hunters in Taraba State, Northeast Nigeria.

Naija News understands that the intense gun battle happened on Friday at Tonti, a village in the Maihula District of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba.

Confirming the confrontation, the spokesperson of the Taraba Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, said the Command received intelligence regarding a large group of unidentified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, who had invaded Tonti village.

According to him, the bandits launched their attack at approximately 5:30 am, coinciding with the morning prayers of the Muslim faithful, and unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

“On receipt of information, the Commissioner of Police Taraba State Police Command, Joseph Eribo, ordered the deployment of a tactical team from Bali Division to the area in collaboration with the army, vigilantes, and hunters.

“On arriving at the village, the bandits engaged the joint team in a gun duel. In the process, many of the bandits were subdued and neutralised due to the firing power of the operatives; others escaped with various degrees of injuries as a result of gunshots.

“Investigation revealed that over fifty (50) bandits were neutralised. Meanwhile, a manhunt is presently sustained in the area with the view to arrest the fleeing bandits,” the police spokesperson revealed in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday morning.

According to Usman, a special striking force has been deployed by the Police Command to the area for intensive patrol in order to prevent the bandits from launching further attacks on neighbouring villages.