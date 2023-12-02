Gist
50 Killed In Fresh Gun Battle Between Bandits, Police, Soldiers In Taraba
At least fifty bandits were reportedly killed in a fierce confrontation with the police, soldiers, vigilantes, and hunters in Taraba State, Northeast Nigeria.
Naija News understands that the intense gun battle happened on Friday at Tonti, a village in the Maihula District of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba.
Confirming the confrontation, the spokesperson of the Taraba Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, said the Command received intelligence regarding a large group of unidentified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, who had invaded Tonti village.
According to him, the bandits launched their attack at approximately 5:30 am, coinciding with the morning prayers of the Muslim faithful, and unleashed a barrage of gunfire.
“On receipt of information, the Commissioner of Police Taraba State Police Command, Joseph Eribo, ordered the deployment of a tactical team from Bali Division to the area in collaboration with the army, vigilantes, and hunters.
“On arriving at the village, the bandits engaged the joint team in a gun duel. In the process, many of the bandits were subdued and neutralised due to the firing power of the operatives; others escaped with various degrees of injuries as a result of gunshots.
“Investigation revealed that over fifty (50) bandits were neutralised. Meanwhile, a manhunt is presently sustained in the area with the view to arrest the fleeing bandits,” the police spokesperson revealed in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday morning.
According to Usman, a special striking force has been deployed by the Police Command to the area for intensive patrol in order to prevent the bandits from launching further attacks on neighbouring villages.
He further stated that the Commissioner has given his word to the people of the State that their safety and property will be safeguarded, and that the peaceful co-existence that Taraba State is renowned for will be restored to facilitate progress and development.