‘Rivers In Difficult Period’ – Fubara Calls For Peace

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for peaceful coexistence to ensure his administration successfully achieves its development goals.

Fubara acknowledged the current challenges the state is facing. The governor, however, reiterated his commitment to creating a River that meets the needs and aspirations of all residents.

Naija News reports that the Rivers State Governor spoke on Thursday, November 30, at the funeral service of the late King Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, where he urged all residents to work together in harmony and contribute to the state’s development efforts.

According to him, it is only through mutual cooperation that the state can achieve its designated developmental activities and ultimately benefit all its citizens.

“We are in a difficult period, but just be peaceful. We cannot achieve progress in an environment of violence. We cannot grow our State to the level of our aspirations when there is trouble.

“We can only advance to our dream State in a peaceful environment. I urge every one of you to be peaceful. Peace is the only instrument that can bring development,” Fubara said.

The level of cooperation between the bereaved family and the entire Kalabari people during the preparations leading up to the burial of their late king was praised by the governor.

This was a disappointment to those who had predicted a crisis, Fubara noted.