Profile Of New CBN Spokesperson, Hakama Sidi Ali

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali as its new Acting Director of Corporate Communications.

Naija News understands Mrs Ali emerged as the new CBN spokesperson following the recent shakeup and redeployments of top officials in the bank.

Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), who served as Deputy Director in the Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank before her latest appointment.

It was gathered that the new CBN spokesperson is a 1992 graduate of the Bayero University, Kano, where she bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication.

She also has an MSc in Mass Communication and PGDE in English Language.

Mrs Ali is also a member of other reputable professional bodies like the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management (CILRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), Africa Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Toastmasters International and many others.

CBN Directs Banks To Continue Issuance, Acceptance Of Old Naira Notes

In another development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to continue issuance and acceptance of old naira notes after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the old naira notes will continue to be in use beyond the December deadline earlier set by the apex court.