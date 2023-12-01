Nnamdi Kanu: ‘You Are Yapping Like A Dog And Coward’ – IPOB Sends Warning To Gov Mbah

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, is under pressure from Aso Rock to blackmail the Supreme Court ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s December 15 judgment.

IPOB made the claim on Friday while referring to Mbah’s statement describing the group as a proscribed organization.

They insisted that Mbah accused IPOB of being responsible for the sit-at-home in the southeast because of the pressure from Aso Rock.

Speaking via a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group warned the governor that he would be making a “costly mistake” if he continued using the group’s name to “buy favour from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

A statement by Powerful reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the unguarded and reckless utterances from the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mba after his visit to Aso Rock a few days ago.

“Dr Peter Mba addressed IPOB as a proscribed organization and accused us of being responsible for the infamous sit-at-home because he was under pressure to blackmail IPOB as the Supreme Court judgement of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case is days away.

“The ignoramus Peter Mbah forgot that he has publicly condemned Simon Ekpa, the hijacker and enforcer of Monday sit-at-home. Is it not obvious that Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mba would have been under pressure by the Tinubu administration to accuse IPOB of being responsible for the infamous sit-at-home and insecurity in the Southeast? That is why he came out yapping as a mad dog and a coward.

“Therefore, we urge the public to ignore the ranting of a cowardly governor who is under pressure from the federal government to demonize IPOB, especially as the Supreme Court judgment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is days away.