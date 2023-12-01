Just In: Nasarawa Lawmakers Elect New Speaker, Deputy

On Friday, a representative from Kokona West Constituency, Danladi Jatau, was unanimously elected Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The representative of Doma North Constituency Mohammed Oyanki, was also elected to the office of Deputy Speaker.

Naija News reports that the development comes a few days after the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked former speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi.

According to reports, Oyanki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the newly appointed Speaker, Jatua, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), worked together for the emergence of Oyanki as the head of the state assembly to preserve peace in the state’s parliament.

Meanwhile, The Nasarawa State chapter of the PDP has appealed to the Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeal’s decision in Abuja, which validated Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the 2023 governorship election.

Initially, the state election petitions tribunal overturned Sule’s victory, declaring David Ombugadu of the PDP as the winner.

However, the appellate court later affirmed Sule as the rightful governor, ruling that the tribunal erred in its vote re-computation and declaration.

PDP’s women leader in Nasarawa, Stella Oboshi, during a peaceful protest in Lafia, expressed concerns over the appellate court’s judgment.

She argued that the decision undermined democratic principles and called for the Supreme Court to thoroughly examine the case, emphasizing the importance of democracy in Nigeria.