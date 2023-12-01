‘I’m Not Normal’ – Portable Reveals Number Of His Mansions In Lagos, Ogun

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed he is wealthy and owns about 30 mansions across Lagos and Ogun states.

Naija News reports that Portable, who spoke in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by media personality, Adesope Olajide, said the music industry is very lucrative.

He likened music money to ‘money ritual’, insisting he is a superstar and people come to him for help.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner also said he engages in a lot of philanthropic works because the more he gives to the poor, the richer he gets.

He said, “I’m a superstar, man of the people. People come to me for aid and I have to give them because the more I give them, the more I blow.

“I have a lot of money. The amount of money I spray… I’m not normal but I get 30 mansions. I have houses in Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Sango-Otta, and Abeokuta. I just bought the houses down because of tomorrow. Nobody knows that I’m the owner of those houses.”

Meanwhile, Portable has claimed that the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, was killed by enemies of Malian Records.

He linked Mohbad’s death to betrayal.

Portable claimed that Mohbad was nurtured and supported by Marlian Music but turned his back on them.

The Zazuu crooner said Mohbad accused the label of not showing him love, which led to his departure.