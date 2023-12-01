Gov Sule Presents 2024 Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted a budget proposal of N199.9 billion for the year 2024 to the state House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the governor presented the 2024 Budget tagged “Budget of Renewed Commitment” before the lawmakers on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The governor said the budget aims to complete ongoing projects and initiate new ones in the state. It was received by the acting Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abel Yakubu Bala.

While receiving the budget, Bala assured the governor and the state’s people that it would be given accelerated passage. Governor Sule emphasized that his administration is committed to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, which are crucial for the state’s development.

“I am delighted to lay before you a total budget size of N199,879,370,709.43 for the 2024 fiscal year.

“Recurrent Expenditure- A total of N112, 925,350,954.18 representing 56 % of the total budget is earmarked for Recurrent Expenditure.

“Capital Expenditure- The sum of N86, 954,019,755.50 representing 44% of the total budget is set aside as Capital Expenditure for the year 2024.

“The Budget for the various sectors is as follows: Administrative Sector: Education- N41.9bn, Health N27.5bn, Environment N5.5bn, Local Government N6.3bn, Finance N13.1bn, Trade and Investment N3.8bn, Ministry of Science and Technology N1.7bn, Ministry of Works- N22.7bn, Water Resources N4.1bn, Lands and Urban Development N8.6bn, State Assembly N4.3bn and Information, Culture and Tourism N 2.6bn,” the governor noted during presentation, assuring the assembly and the people of the state of full implementation of the budget, if finally passed into law.

He said that his administration had prioritized infrastructural development in order to improve the standard of living of the people of the State. He also said that his administration had employed 3500 secondary school teachers for quality education in the State. He further said that his administration had absorbed casual staff into permanent and pensionable appointments.

In his remark, Hon Bala commended Governor Sule for the good budget presentation. He congratulated the governor on his well-deserved meritorious elevation to the status of a Fellow, Nigeria Society of Engineers and for his transparency and fiscal discipline.

“Your Excellency, during the oversight function, preliminary reports indicate that since the creation of Nasarawa State, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has never been high and above projection.

“Infrastructural development has also received a boost, and we commend you most sincerely for this,” he said.

The Acting Speaker appreciated the former Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, for his remarkable achievements in passing many bills and resolutions in the last eight years and six months.

“He has contributed immensely to the stability of the legislature and the state. Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi is a team player, dedicated, goal-getter, transparent, hard-working and resilient.

“He is an asset to this state, and we shall continue to tap from his wealth of experience and reservoir of leadership style,” he added.