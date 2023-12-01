FG, Sanwo-Olu, Police, Others React As MC Oluomo Wins NURTW Re-election

Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has been re-elected for a second term as the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Naija News gathered that Akinsanya, Sulyman Ojora – Deputy Chairman; Mustapha Adekunle (Sego) – Treasurer, and 20 other executive members were elected unopposed on Wednesday at the 10th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference held at the state union secretariat, Agege.

The executives were sworn in by Adejare Kembi, Principal, Excel Practitioners in the presence of the Acting National President of the union, Aliyu Issa Ore; former National Secretary Kabiru Ado Yau; Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Lagos Office Eshomounu Itemoagbo; Assistant Chief Labour Officer in the ministry Anthony Ogwu; and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State Public Relation Officer Comrade Ismail Adejumo, among others.

Reacting to his re-election, MC Oluomo thanked the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ore-led national union body, and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis.

He commended members of the union in the state for their loyalty to him as their leader and perseverance, promising more assistance for union members.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu, represented by a Director in the State Ministry of Transportation, Lateef Tiamiyu, hailed the union members for re-election Akinsanya for a second term in office.

He praised Akinsanya’s exemplary leadership qualities and ability to reform the union activities in the state, adding that gone were the days NURTW members took to violence to effect leadership change.

On his part, Itemoagbo described Akinsanya as a leader who is moving in the right direction.

He said Akinsanya’s employment of over 123 graduates to work in various units of the union is highly commendable.

He promised that the ministry would continue to partner with the Akinsanya-led union to ensure more people are employed in the union.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, whom CSP Olatunji Oladimeji represented, praised MC Oluomo for cooperating with the police force.