Buhari Was Not In Charge Of His Govt – Ndume

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari was never in charge of his administration.

Ndume, who is also the Senate Chief Whip, stated this on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said Buhari played a lesser supervisory role, unlike his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ndume also stated that there were some kleptocrats in the immediate past administration.

He said: “I believe in him (Tinubu). The president here is in charge. Sometimes, people even think that Tinubu is too authoritative unlike our former president who would just give you an assignment and would not look over you.

“That is where the problem is and he (Buhari) knows that. That was the mistake President Buhari made. He ended up confessing these days that he had more kleptocrats in his government that people that has more interest at heart.”

Speaking further, Ndume believes Tinubu’s N27.5trn budget is realistic and commended him for spotlighting national security, local job creation, and poverty reduction as the top priorities of the 2024 Appropriation Bill which he called the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope.’ ⁣

The lawmaker also added that the removal of fuel subsidy removal was good decision taken by the President.