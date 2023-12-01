Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 1st December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1160 and sell at N1165 on Thursday 30th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 822 Selling Rate 823

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu presented the 2024 budget proposal to the National Assembly, which included a conservative oil price benchmark of $77.96 per barrel and a Naira to US Dollar exchange rate of 750 per US Dollar.

President Bola Tinubu unveiled the 2024 budget, named the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope,’ before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday. The proposed budget amounts to N27.5 trillion.

The budget proposed aggregate expenditure of 27.5 trillion naira for the Federal Government, with a non-debt recurrent expenditure of 9.92 trillion naira, debt service of 8.25 trillion naira, and capital expenditure of 8.7 trillion naira.