Winning Election Is Not Only By Votes – Doguwa

A former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has highlighted that winning elections involves not only the number of votes but also adhering to the established rules.

During a Wednesday appearance on Channels TV, Doguwa commented on the controversies surrounding the 2023 elections in Kano State.

He emphasized that in a democratic system like Nigeria’s, elections are governed by specific rules and regulations.

Adhering to these rules, according to Doguwa, is crucial for ensuring the elections are free and fair.

He said, “For me when you ask me about what is going on in Kano, the going on is usual, Kano has always been progressive, proactive state in terms politics and ideology.

“When it comes to issues of this nature, controversies are always the landmark of our own kind of politics and everyone is entitled to his own opinion.

“What our people may fail to understand or some of our people are lacking in understanding is that elections especially in a democratic settings like the one we are operating in Nigeria is always about rules of the game, is not just about I won election.

“Winning election can be contesting to win an election under the laid down rules and regulations as provided in the electoral act and in the constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria. It is also part of what you must have to abide by to win free and fair election.

“Free and fair election is not only about counting ballots alone more or less even when the votes were counted yet there were some votes that were said to illegal votes.

“So you must have to accept the fact that yes what obtains in our own kind of politics and democracy and even beyond Nigeria is about following the rules of the game.”