Court Restrains Kano Govt From Re-arresting Doguwa Over Alleged Murder

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Kano State Government from re-arresting or detaining the immediate past Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa.

The presiding judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo, gave the order following an oral application by counsel to Doguwa, Afam Osigwe, on Tuesday.

Recall that on February 28, Doguwa was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, while boarding a flight to Abuja over the alleged burning of the Secretariat of the NNPP in Kano, and the death of two persons in the incident.

Although the legislator denied any wrongdoing, he was arraigned in March at a magistrate court in Kano and was later remanded in prison.

He was granted bail in the sum of N500 million by a Federal High Court after a few days in prison, and charges against him were withdrawn after the prosecution failed to find sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences.

Doguwa subsequently filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/831/23 seeking an order enforcing his fundamental rights.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector-General of Police, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, and the Kano State Attorney General are joined as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

In a motion ex-parte earlier moved by Osigwe on June 20, Doguwa sought the protection of the court against an alleged plan by the state government to rearrest and detain him.

The judge had ordered parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Although the judge did not grant all the prayers sought, he ordered Doguwa to put the defendants on notice for them to show cause why his prayers should not be granted on the next adjourned date.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Osigwe informed the court that the 3rd and 4th defendants (governor and the AG) served them with their processes around 2 pm on Monday.

While seeking an adjournment to enable him to file an appropriate response, Osigwe prayed the court to extend its earlier order for parties to maintain the status quo.

However, M. K. Umar, who appeared for the governor and the AG, disagreed with the applicant’s oral application, and instead, prayed the court to order an accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.

Responding, Osigwe told the court that Umar’s reaction had confirmed their fear of what the state government allegedly planned against his client.

Osigwe also prayed to the court for an undertaking from the state counsel.

But Umar assured the judge that the state government would not take further steps during the pendency of the case in court.

In a short ruling, the judge noted the undertaking made by Umar and directed parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the main matter.

He adjourned the matter until July 14 for further hearing.