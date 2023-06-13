Voting Commences As Ado-Doguwa Nominates Tajudeen Abbas For Speaker

Voting has commenced in the National Assembly for who will take over from Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The outgoing Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has put forward Tajudeen Abbas as a nominee for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Representing the All Progressives Congress, Abbas has received backing from Ado-Doguwa, who was himself initially a contender for the speakership but opted to withdraw and support the party’s chosen candidate.

The nomination was followed by a seconding of the motion by Nnolim Nnaji.

Abbas ahead of the inauguration has received the support of President Bola Tinubu and some party chieftains.