Senate Declares Recess After 2024 Budget Presentation

On Wednesday, the Senate disclosed its intention to commence a recess beginning on Friday, December 1, as announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

This decision was communicated on the floor of the Red Chamber shortly after President Bola Tinubu presented the 2024 budget during a joint session of the National Assembly.

Senator Akpabio further revealed that the legislative body would reconvene on December 12 after the recess.

Upon resumption on December 12, lawmakers will focus on reviewing and deliberating on the 2024 budget, engaging in discussions with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government as they present their respective defences for the budget proposals.

On budget defence by the MDAs, the Senate President continued, “To ensure maximum attention to the review of the year 2023 budget per­formance and the consideration of the year 2024 budget proposal, we request that Mr. President would mandate honorable ministers and heads of agencies to avoid any traveling engagements that would prevent them from honouring our invitation to promptly appear be­fore our committees to defend their budget estimates.”

Senator Akpabio reiterated and assured the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting the administration. He emphasized the legislative agenda’s alignment with the dedication to the Nigerian people, expressing optimism about achieving significant milestones for the nation under the purposeful leadership provided.