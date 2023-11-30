Gunshots In Abuja At Nigerian Students Convention, As Seyi Tinubu Allegedly Plots To Impose Candidate As President

Heavy gunfire marred the old parade ground in Abuja, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) national convention venue.

NANS, representing tertiary institution students in Nigeria, convened to elect new national leaders.

According to SaharaReporters, the violence resulted in several students sustaining injuries.

The aggression reportedly began when thugs, allegedly supporting a candidate favoured by President Bola Tinubu’s son Seyi, attacked opposing delegates.

The group was said to be led by Sunday Asefon, recently appointed as Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Students Engagements.

There was prior dissent regarding the candidacy of 48-year-old Lucky Emonefe for NANS president, who is reportedly supported by Seyi Tinubu.

Emonefe, having left the College of Education in Warri, Delta State, in 2003, is deemed unsuitable by some students and stakeholders.

It is understood that politicians have raised significant funds to sway the ongoing election in favour of Emonefe’s candidacy.

A student who spoke with the platform said, “It’s extremely shameful to see old men who should rather be more concerned about the lives and welfare of their wives and kids fighting for positions in the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

“Imagine someone who left the College of Education since 2003, about 20 years ago is now planning to become President of the association due to the selfishness of some people working with politicians.”

Another student added, “This same old man, his wife is a serving councillor under PDP in Delta, she is serving her second tenure, so you can guess his age. He is supported by the Delta State Government machinery over this.

“But in Abuja, he is claiming to be an APC member after racketeers led by Asefon collected millions of Naira from him and sold him to Seyi Tinubu as APC candidate for NANS President. Now they came here and started shooting anyhow and attacking delegates who are not in Lucky’s support.”

According to the platform, about seven other aspirants are contesting to be President of the students’ association.