Full List: Pastor Adeboye, Gov Abiodun, Adeosun, Other Dignitaries Present As Obasanjo Celebrates Wife At 70

The likes of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye and his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye, and some other top dignitaries were all present on Wednesday as former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, celebrated his wife, Bola Obasanjo on her 70th birthday anniversary.

Naija News reports that notable individuals from all over the country gathered to celebrate the 70th birthday of Mrs Obasanjo yesterday at the Chapel of Christ, the Glorious King Parish of the RCCG in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was gathered that Pastor Adeboye and his wife organized the Thanksgiving service held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In his address during the event, Obasanjo expressed his gratitude for his wife’s milestone birthday. He emphasized that she deserved to be surrounded by well-wishers as they all thanked God for her reaching the Platinum Jubilee.

Mrs. Obasanjo exuded joy and happiness throughout the two-hour event and read the second Bible lesson from Psalm 103: “Let all that I have praise the Lord.” The wife of the former president publicly acknowledged the support and fulfilment she has experienced through her husband, Obasanjo.

Naija News understands that her expression received thunderous applause from the congregation, as some described the action as one of the celebrant’s visible treats: humility and respect.

On his part, Obasanjo read from Psalm 95; “Come let us sing to the Lord. Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation,” which he noted indicated that the celebrant deserve to rejoice.

Speaking at the event, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said Mrs. Obasanjo is a proud daughter of Remoland, “who without doubt is a good wife, good companion and friend, and she is a good Christian.”

The governor was joined at the event by his wife, Bamidele Abiodun.

Other prominent traditional rulers, politicians, religious leaders, business moguls and members of the diplomatic community were also present to celebrate the 70th birthday of Obasanjo’s wife, this news platform understands.

Notable among those present are the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Olowu of Owu, Oba Prof. Saka Matemilola, Olu Ibara, Oba Jacob Omolade, Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Oba Akinale, Oba Femi Ogunleye and Oba Ibogun Olaoogun, Oba Sunday Adebayo among other traditional rulers in attendance.

Clergies present include Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Foluke Adeboye, Mama Esther Ajayi, Ebenezer Obey, Ogun State Christian Association of Nigeria, Tunde Akinsanya, Rev. Adekunle of the Anglican Church and other men of God across the state.

Also present at the event were former ministers Kemi Adeosun and Akande, Kunle Ojora, Molade Okoya, and the wife of the former governor, Funso Amosun, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, former SSG during Amosun’s administration, Deputy Governors, Salmatu Badru (Ogun), Erelu Obada (Osun), Chairman of O’dua Investment Company, Otunba Abimbola Ashiru, Joju Fadairo, Chinese Consul General in Nigeria, Odera Ozoka, Tonye Cole, Okoli (Mama EMZOR) and the Secretary General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Okay Emuchay among others.