Fabio Grosso Loses Job At Lyon After Seven Games In-Charge

French Ligue 1 club, Lyon have sacked Italian football tactician, Fabio Grosso after being in charge of the team for just seven games.

Fabio Grosso, a renowned Italian retired defender who attained global fame after helping Italy to win the 2006 World Cup, is leaving Lyon worse than he met it.

Under the watch of the 46-year-old tactician, the seven-time French Ligue 1 champions, dropped to the bottom of the league table after the coach managed just a win in seven league games.

Recall that Lyon appointed Fabio Grosso to replace Laurent Blanc in September. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do better than his predecessor.

Note that after Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Lille, Lyon are left with seven points after 12 games, five points below safety.

“Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Fabio Grosso and his assistants for their dedication and professionalism since taking over the professional team,” Lyon said on Thursday, November 30.

Lyon, who last won the Ligue 1 title in the 2007–2008 season, has announced that Frenchman Pierre Sage has been appointed as the club’s interim manager.

Fabio Grosso, a former Italy international who played for Lyon from 2007 to 2009, was seriously injured in an attack on Lyon’s team bus in Marseille in October this year.

Both he and his assistant Raffaele Longo sustained facial injuries from projectile strikes, leaving the Lyon manager with bandages over his eye.