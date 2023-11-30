EFCC Says No Former Governor With Corruption Case Will Be Exempted From Investigation

No former governor who has engaged in corrupt activities is exempted from the ongoing anti-corruption fight, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has vowed.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency also promised to continue aggressively investigating instances pertaining to financial and economic crime, regardless of the parties involved.

At the opening of a one-day EFCC Civil Society Organizations engagement held in Sokoto on Thursday, November 30, the commission’s zonal commander, ACE Aliyu Yunusa, stated that no one is exempt from the commission’s duty to investigate the release of Nigeria from the bonds of corruption.

He said, “Our core mandate remains, and we are determined and resolute to achieve results with the active collaboration of Nigerians, particularly the CSO, who are equally drivers of our mandate to success.

“We rely on the Nigeria public and organised bodies to nip in the bud, corruption and other economic crimes for a sound Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, the deputy zonal commander, Adesola Amusan, dismissed the notion that the commission doesn’t investigate past governors.

He cleared that “No past governor or anyone is exempted from our investigation where a petition is received.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has officially handed over $54,330 in bribe money, which its officers had rejected from tramadol importers at the Tin-Can Island Command.

In a statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ngozi Okwara, it was highlighted that the Tin Can Island Command Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, transferred the bribe money to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Wetkas.

According to Comptroller Nnadi, the tramadol shipment was falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856 million, a ploy to conceal the true nature of the items. Simultaneously, cash was offered in an attempt to compromise the customs officers involved.