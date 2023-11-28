Customs Hand Over $54,330 Tramadol Bribe Funds To EFCC In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has officially handed over $54,330 in bribe money, which its officers had rejected from tramadol importers at the Tin-Can Island Command.

The Customs action aligns with the zero-tolerance policy of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

In a statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ngozi Okwara, it was highlighted that the Tin Can Island Command Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, transferred the bribe money to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Wetkas.

According to Comptroller Nnadi, the tramadol shipment was falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856 million, a ploy to conceal the true nature of the items. Simultaneously, cash was offered in an attempt to compromise the customs officers involved.

Nnadi emphasized that this conduct blatantly violated Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023. He commended the officers for steadfastly upholding ethical and lawful practices in the interest of national security.

The Customs Controller urged ongoing compliance from port users and issued a reminder that the NCS, in collaboration with sister agencies like EFCC, remains dedicated to frustrating criminal activities within the port.

Nnadi expressed gratitude to Comptroller Oloyede, attributing the success of this seizure to his leadership and commending him as a positive example within the NCS.

Regarding the two suspects arrested in connection with the containers, Nnadi mentioned that they are currently under investigation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control for potential prosecution.

Upon receiving the bribe money, EFCC’s Michael Wetkas hailed the accomplishment as a victory for the country and all security agencies, specifically praising the NCS officers involved. Wetkas also commended the Comptroller General for issuing a letter of commendation, appreciating the six customs officers who resisted pressure and inducement from the owners of the illicit drugs.

Wetkas pledged ongoing collaboration between the EFCC, NCS, and sister agencies, underscoring the end of an era where agencies operated in isolation, as they now collaborate more closely.