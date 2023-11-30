‘Complete Despondency’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Properties Demolitions In Lagos, Others

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the ongoing demolitions of properties in Lago State and other parts of the country.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday, Obi said the ongoing demolitions of properties have heaped extra hardship on hapless citizens who are already battling with multi-dimensional poverty.

He said instead of the demolitions under the current harsh economic conditions in the country, the governments should come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people’s hardships and carrying out measures that will take more people out of poverty.

Obi, therefore, appealed to the respective governments involved in this act to consider the hardship in the country and try and put a human face to their actions.

The LP flagbearer added that while the governments should enforce sensible regulations, all their actions must show compassion.

He wrote: “It’s with complete despondency and unhappiness that I have followed the ongoing demolitions of properties across the country, especially knowing the extra hardship such acts have been heaping on hapless citizens who are already battling with multi-dimensional Poverty.

“What a responsive government should be doing under the current harsh economic conditions in the country is to come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people’s hardships and to carry out measures that will take more people out of poverty.

“Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources.

“The poor in our midst who are putting their meagre resources are going through very severe financial stress that should not be multiplied further. In some cases, the properties being demolished are the life time savings and retirement abodes of the aged and incapacitated.

Story continues below advertisement

“My appeal, therefore, is for the respective governments involved in this act to consider the hardship in the country and try and put a human face to their actions. While we should enforce sensible regulations, all actions of government must show compassion.”