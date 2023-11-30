Afenifere Calls On FG To Meet December Deadline For Refinery Repairs

On Thursday, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, called on the Federal Government to strive towards fulfilling its December deadline for the commencement of refinery operations in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

This comes after President Bola Tinubu’s assurance during a recent meeting with the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart that the Port-Harcourt refinery is set to start operations by December 2023, as reported by Naija News.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, in Ibadan, Oyo State, the organization revealed that the appeal was among the resolutions reached during a meeting held at the Akure residence of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Tuesday.

Additionally, Afenifere urged the government and security agencies to promptly implement measures that would prove more efficacious in addressing the prevailing insecurity that threatens the socio-economic welfare of the populace.

The statement read in part. “Afenifere tasks the Federal Government to meet the December deadline given for Port Harcourt refinery to resume production. The government should also accelerate actions that would strengthen the value of our currency, enhance productivity, and reduce the costs of items.

“The organisation also calls for acceleration of actions in the power sector by the Minister of Power and Energy, Adebayo Adelabu in view of the pivotal roles that power is playing in the economic and social lives of the people.”