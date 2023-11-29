Slain Rivers DPO: Police Tell 2Baba To Submit Himself For Investigation

The lead suspect in the horrific killing of the Divisional Police Officer of the Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashin, has been urged by the Rivers State Police Command to turn himself in for questioning.

Gift Okpara, popularly known as 2Baba, the head of the Icelandic cult gang who is wanted by the police, was told to come out and prove he was not responsible for the murder of Angbashin in Odumuedie community, Ahoada East.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who was responding to a voice note where the prime suspect denied involvement in the DPO’s death, explained that 2Baba is currently considered innocent until proven otherwise.

The statement by Iringe Koko read, “The Rivers State Police Command has taken note of a recent radio announcement in which Gift David Okpara, also known as 2Baba, a notorious cultist and murder suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Superintendent of Police, SP Bako Angbashim, former DPO of Ahoada Police Division in Rivers State, denied his involvement in the tragic incident. While the police acknowledge the denial made by Gift David, it is important to emphasize that the principle of justice demands a fair hearing for all parties involved. The police understand the importance of listening to the other party, and it is crucial to note that everyone is considered innocent until proven otherwise.

“As such, the Rivers State Police Command urges Gift David Okpara, aka 2Baba, to come forward and submit himself to the authorities, providing the opportunity to present evidence that could support his claims of innocence. The police are committed to upholding the principles of due process and are open to receiving any information that can aid in the ongoing investigation. It is imperative for Gift David Okpara to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a thorough and transparent resolution to this serious matter.”

Naija News recalls that the renowned cultist had denied any involvement in the incident in a voice message broadcast on a popular radio station, 92.3 Nigeria Info, Port Harcourt, on Monday morning.