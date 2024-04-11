Rivers Police Kill Gang Leader Who Murdered Rivers CDC Chairman

Advertisement

The Rivers State Police Command has neutralized a feared gang leader, Peter Chukwu, known as Daddy Chukwu, linked to the assassination of Ndidi Livingstone, the Community Development Committee Chairman of Mgboshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Naija News recalls that Livingstone was brutally murdered upon exiting a church, with assailants shooting him in the head and stomach as he tried to escape before being dragged in front of his family.

However, the state commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, revealed in a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday that this was the culmination of a long-standing pursuit of Chukwu, who had been a significant figure in the criminal underworld.

Chukwu, implicated in a horrifying attack on October 9, 2017, that left 22 community members dead, had evaded capture by fleeing the state.

The commissioner detailed the joint operation that led to Chukwu’s downfall, involving tactical teams from Rivers State, the Intelligence Response Team, and support from the Delta State Police Command.

Intelligence led the operatives to Chukwu’s hideout in Ibusa, Delta State, where he was seeking spiritual protection from a herbalist.

Despite putting up fierce resistance and attempting to escape, Chukwu was fatally injured and later died from his wounds en route to the hospital.

Commissioner Disu highlighted the significance of Chukwu’s capture, emphasizing the closure it brings to the families of the victims and the community at large.