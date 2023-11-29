Premier League Player Suspended For Filming Ex-girlfriend In South Korea

South Korea has suspended Hwang Ui-jo from the country’s national team indefinitely seven weeks before the Asian Cup.

South Korea had to suspend the out-of-favour Premier League star due to the ongoing police investigation into allegations that he had taken an unauthorized video of his ex-girlfriend.

The Norwich City forward is accused of recording a sex-related incident on his phone without getting his ex-partner’s consent. He has, however, refuted the allegation.

The Korea Football Association suspended him on Tuesday during the ongoing police investigation. Before the suspension, Hwang scored penalties in South Korea’s two World Cup qualifying matches this month.

A statement from KFA reads: “Until a definitive conclusion is drawn, we have decided to exclude Hwang from the national team.”

The head of the KFA’s ethics committee, Lee Youn-Nam, told reporters that national players needed to act “with a high degree of morality and responsibility.”

He stressed that since Hwang Ui-jo is being investigated as a suspect, “it is difficult for him to carry out normal national team activities”.

He added: “Football fans have high expectations for the national team, (so) we have deemed it inappropriate to select Hwang Ui-jo for the national team.”

A statement released by the Korea Football Association quoted coach Jurgen Klinsmann as saying, “I fully understand the current situation and will respect the decision of the Korea Football Association.”

Hwang has represented South Korea in 62 games and scored 19 goals in all competitions. He is currently on loan at English second-tier side Norwich City from Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.