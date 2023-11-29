Henry Onyekuru Hopes To Play For Nigeria In 2023 AFCON

Henry Onyekuru who has not played for the Super Eagles so far in 2023, is hoping to play for Nigeria in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Henry Onyekuru made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly match against Togo in 2017 which ended in a 3-0 win for Nigeria. Since then, he has played sixteen times for the country.

Following a fantastic 2018–2019 season with Turkish side, Galatasaray, the 26-year-old was added to Nigeria’s final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Onyekuru made one late substitute appearance in the Eagles’ 2-1 semifinal loss to eventual champions Algeria in al-Qāhirah, Cairo.

After spending almost two years away from the team, the Al-Fayha forward was invited to the final two AFCON qualifiers in 2021, which were against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

He made the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 AFCON which took place in Cameroon in January 2022.

Even though coach Jose Peseiro hasn’t invited him to the national team so far in 2021, Henry Onyekuru has stressed that he has not given up on making the squad for the 2023 AFCON which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13, 2024.

“I was there at the last AFCON in Cameroon, and I am pushing to be there again,” Onyekuru told Arab News.

“In Nigerian football, there is still this negative mentality about the Saudi league – they don’t think it is as intense.

“But I think they should be able to see that now, the players who play here make it competitive. I am not giving up and anything can happen.”

Onyekuru has been playing well since he joined Saudi Pro League club, Al-Fayha. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 14 league games for the Saudi side.