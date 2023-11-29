Air Strikes Assaults Wipe Out Illicit Refining Operations In Rivers

The air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted successful air strikes, annihilating an operational Illegal Refining Site (IRS) along with its equipment and reservoirs containing illicit products at Yellow Island near Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Additionally, two Cotonou boats identified near Okrika’s Arugbana area in the oil-rich state were obliterated, as revealed in a statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Air Force Spokesperson, on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the commitment to combat economic saboteurs and oil thieves, Gabkwet affirmed that the air strikes in the South-South region of the country would persist without relenting.

“Similar strikes were also conducted on 27 November 2023 at a location Southeast of Abisse in Rivers state. At the location, an active IRS was sighted concealed with reservoirs and a storage tank suspected to contain illegally refined products,” the statement read.

“The reservoirs and storage tanks were then engaged and destroyed. Another location Northwest of Omama was also struck as it was observed to be containing items suspected to contain stolen crude oil in objects tied in sacks.”

Gabkwet reported that follow-up reconnaissance flights over Cawthorne Channel, Bille, Dariama, Okrika, Bonny Island, and Idama exposed a series of illegal refining sites that had been rendered inoperative and deserted as a result of previous destruction by the Air Component.

“These sites remain inactive, an indication that the measures being employed may be yielding the expected outcome. Either way, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe will continue to carry out its assigned duties until the activities of these saboteurs are completely halted or reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.