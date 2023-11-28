Two Security Operatives Killed As Gunmen Attack Anambra Community

Two security operatives were reportedly killed when some unknown gunmen attacked Aguluzigbo, a community in the Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State, South East Nigeria, on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as members of the Anambra State Vigilante Service.

SaharaReporters claimed to have obtained a video of the attack, which shows the two security operatives lying lifeless along the road in their pool of blood.

A voice supposedly of the video shooter, who spoke in Igbo language, said, “You have seen what the unknown gunmen have done in Aguluzigbo now.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed to journalists that some gunmen attacked Aguluzigbo but was uncertain about the reported death.

The police mouthpiece noted that the force command had sent a re-enforcement to assist the state vigilante operatives in combating the hoodlums. He said he had not gotten a clear picture of what happened but promised to get back to journalists.

“There is a little security account of some armed men and vigilantes at Aguluzigbo. I am aware that the security operatives and vigilantes confronted these armed men. Our operatives have gone there to support the vigilante.

Story continues below advertisement

“No information has been heard from, but once I get a clear picture, I will still let you know, our operatives are currently there supporting the vigilantes to make sure that peace returns to that place,” Ikenga reportedly said.