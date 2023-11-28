Review RECs Appointment So You Don’t Send The Wrong Signal – Jega Warns Tinubu

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has urged President Bola Tinubu to review the appointments of the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Naija News recalls that about a month ago, Tinubu had appointed 10 RECs.

However, some of the RECs have been accused of being involved in partisan politics.

Speaking on the criticism, Jega insisted that Tinubu ought to review their appointments due to public concerns.

He argued that non-review of their appointment sends the wrong signal.

Featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Jega said: “I think there is no doubt that if the President were listening, my advice would be to immediately review the appointment of the Resident Electoral Commissioners that was passed by the Senate recently.

“It’s very, very important because clearly, not only does it send a wrong signal about the government’s intention to improve the integrity of elections, it also suggests, you know, that there is indifference with regards to protecting the independence and impartiality of the election management body.

“I would want to believe that Mr President was either misinformed or is not really furnished with all the necessary details with regards to these appointments.”